FG Should Ban Importation Of Set-top Boxes – Ohuabunwa

Gospell Digital Technology Limited, a Calabar-based company is among the 13 licensed set- up box manufacturers by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the Nigerian digital switchover. The company, founded in 2014 has since gone ahead to build the largest manufacturing plant in West Africa. In this interview with BAYO AMODU, the Group Managing Director of the company, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa spoke on why the federal government needs to ban importation of the products so that local manufacturing can thrive.

What have you done so far after being licenced by the NBC?

We have built an assembling plant that have the capacity of a minimum of 2.4 billion set-top boxes per annum with four lines. The second part of it is the manufacturing plant; for that we have placed order for equipment which will be arriving next month – it is the surface mount technology manufacturing line to produce the chips and PCB’s (personal computer boards).

What we intend to churn out from that factory includes set-top boxes, electric meter and we intend that when we are in full circle, the plant will be producing PCB boards for cell phones, laptops and tablets. We will also be assembling television sets. As at today, through the loan we have received from the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other partners of ours, the plants have cost us about N1.6 billion already.

One of the things we are looking at to build up this plant is that we hope that we will have business because there is no need building a plant which will not function because of lack of businesses. On that ground, we are hoping that for the country to switch over, Nigeria is looking at getting about 60 million set-top boxes to be manufactured from our plant and other plants. You know that as at today, there is so much capital flight in the purchase of cell phones and tablets. We are hoping that the industry will be an avenue through which the capital flight will be localised and brought back to the country and create more jobs for Nigerians; therefore, the support for government policies which is also in place to stop the importation of set-top boxes into Nigeria.

This means that companies like Multichoice, Star times will have to stop importing set-top boxes into the country. It doesn’t make sense that we are importing when we are manufacturing it locally with same standard.

Also, we believe that the PCB boards which will be manufactured in our plant will help our industry get a fixed stock on most electronic companies in Nigeria. As you are aware today, there are some electronic companies such as LG, Samsung amongst others who import television to Nigeria. So we are hoping that through this factory, instead of them importing, we can assemble those TV sets for them. Our AA battery which is used for the remote controls and solar panels are things the industry will be fixed up for. As at today, we are the only ones who have the facility of this magnitude and in full operation. One of the questions being asked by people is if the set-top boxes are available, when it will be available and if people have started working? We are telling Nigerians that we are working and set-top boxes are being produced in Nigeria.

Talking about the large market in the country, what is the quantity you think you can produce per time to meet the demand?

We have four lines but two are working presently. If we go with the other two lines, in one month we will finish the whole order which we have. We have the capacity to double our production. We are running on one shift, if we start running on three shifts, then in a month or in one year, we can produce about 2.4 billion which is for one shift. Multiply it by three, it will give us close to 6.6 billion boxes. We know how to engage labour which is the good thing. It will enable us create jobs for more people.

How are you going about the issue of forex in purchasing raw materials?

The biggest challenge we are facing is the issue of foreign exchange. We are pleading that for this work to be successful, the government must give us a special window for forex. We buy more of chips and they are not manufactured in Nigeria. Foreign exchange is a critical problem and challenge to us. If Nigeria must meet that target, the federal government must give us a special window. We cannot be treated like others. We are producing because by June this year, Nigeria will switch on.

Apart from forex, what are your other challenges?

The other one is the issue of power. Most time, we run on generator. Another issue is that of subsidy. By the white paper from the federal government, 10 million boxes are supposed to be subsidised by the federal government but it is only 1.2 million they have subsidized for now, so there is a gap right now. This is all due to the poverty rate in Nigeria because the boxes are for the low users who are poor and this has to be done. The federal government needs to raise additional money to give special funding to NBC. Level of awareness is also low and the federal government needs to provide funding to NBC to enable them carry out sensitisation and enlightenment programmes around the nation.

Is the June deadline realistic?

It is possible. It is all about the government’s commitment. The minister, so far, is working hard. We need their encouragement.

Can you put a figure to the capital flight that is going on in this sector because it will go a long way in sensitising the people on the need for people like you should be given a chance?

The set-top box, for instance, the total amount needed by an estimate is about 30 million. Now, if you take 30 million boxes overseas to be produced and manufactured over there, not here in Nigeria, Nigeria will be losing about $870 million annually and it could be higher. So the government should ban the importation of set-top boxes since we are now manufacturing.

Do you have a technical partner?

Our technical partner is Skyworld Digital Company, which is the biggest in the world. Some of their staff are working with us and transferring knowledge. They also produce for lots of other markets in the world such as Europe. Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has also applauded their products and services.