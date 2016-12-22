Retrace, Rescind Your Decision On Magu, SGF, Youth Council Tells Senate— Dec 22, 2016 12:55 pm | Leave a comment
A statement jointly signed by the President, Comrade Murtala Mohammed Garba and the secretary, Comrade Gbenga Adedamola, appealed to the senate, urging them to revisit their request over the SGF and the Acting Chairman of EFCC since these are just allegation until proven.
He said the senator should seek for redress of the issues on ground by ensuring that they engage due process, saying it is imperative that the Council made it position known to all parties so as to seek for more focused and formidable process of ensuring that due process is engaged in tackling issues of corruption hence arbitrary call for resignation by the senate is not welcome.
“We could recalled that prior to the current crisis over the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC acting chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari and the request for the resignation of Engr. Babachir Lawal as the SGF by the Senate, the Senate President have been undergoing trial at the Code of Conduct Bureau and still presides over the senate.
“Until proven guilty, one still remains innocent and thus the Senate decision to engage in such position on these two persons becomes questionable, hence it requires a retrace and rescinding of their earlier stand until substantiated in a law court certified to be real, then this request will assumed the peoples position.
“It is pathetic that the fight against corruption is undergoing unnecessary barricade by those who have chosen to dwarf the president’s commitment to this struggle, Magu’s exceptional anti-corruption initiative this short period in office should rather be commended than loaded with frivolous allegations,” he lamented.
He said the National Assembly should seek for redress of the issues on ground by ensuring they engage due process in handling the issue and that Ibrahim Magu should be duly screened and allowed to continue his work in the fight against corruption.
“The Senate should support the president’s fight against corruption so as to give it the required strength and speed of accomplishment.
“And we need to commend the president’s determination to end corruption and his promise to bring the ongoing recession to an end by 2017, through his newly proposed budget and we urge the youths to endure the hard times as we have been assured of better days ahead,” he stated.
