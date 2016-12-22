NDLEA Clears 5 Major Drug Joints In Kano

Alhaji Hamza Umar, the Commandant of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano, on Thursday said his officers had raided and cleared five major drug joints in the metropolis.

The Commandant disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

The Commandant said the areas were in Kofar Nasarawa, Dan-agundi, Kofar Ruwa, Plaza and Island in Nasarawa area

According to him, the action was to ensure reduction in drug usage among the youths, especially during festive periods.

Hamza said that: “festivities are characterised by activities of youths, therefore, we had to take measures to make sure that the drug use will not increase”.

“Most of the major crimes committed by the youths are out of the influence of drug use.

“During festive periods like now, drug users take it more because they say it is the end of the year and they will not take again until new year,” Hamza said.

He said that the agency did not only raid those areas and go, but would continue to visit the areas daily.

According to Hamza, the decision to visit the areas was to ensure that they would not re-group again.

“During this period, the agency will embark on daily checking, especially at the areas the traffickers use in conveying the different types of drugs”.

The commandant said that his command, in its efforts to end drug abuse in the state, was collaborating with traditional rulers in fighting the menace in their communities.

The NDLEA boss said the traditional rulers, with the support of their subordinates, had form volunteer groups to fish out drug abusers in their communities.

According to him, the NDLEA command has started a sensitisation excercise to enlighten members of the public on the negative effects of drug abuse.

He called on the general public to continue to expose drug users in their areas to have a better society. (NAN)