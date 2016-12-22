Yuletide: 6,000 Ekiti Residents Get Fayemi’s Rice— Dec 22, 2016 5:37 pm | Leave a comment
The advocacy centre, owned by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, carried out the exercise in different locations in Ado Ekiti, the state capital and the rest 15 local government areas of the state.
The director of JKF Centre, Biodun Omoleye, who spoke with journalists at the main distribution point in Ado Ekiti, said the minister was carrying out the gesture to celebrate Christmas with the people and to cushion the effect of the economic hardship on them.
Omoleze who disclosed that the gesture has no political undertone explained that it was purely humanitarian ground to provide succour to the people during this festive period.
While noting that the Centre had earlier in June distributed food items to civil servants, labour unions, teachers and local government workers following non-payment of arrears of salaries further explained that priority was given to the indigent people, widows, orphans and the needy with the exercise driven by faith-based and non-governmental organizations.
According to him: “Our patron (Fayemi) identifies with the people of the state because no serious-minded individual will look on while the people needs help and we are in our own little way alleviating the suffering of our people.
“This is not a one-off thing as it is a continuation of our desire to put smiles on the faces of our people. It is not political or partisan and we are not targeting members of a particular party but the needy because hunger does not know party affiliation and color of the skin.
“Our patron does not need to do this to make himself relevant because he is a major stakeholder in the state and a national stakeholder and what he is doing has no political colouration.”
Omoleye also disclosed that the Centre plans to organize entrepreneurship training for young graduates to empower them and reduce unemployment in the state.
He revealed that the entrepreneurship training will be anchored around vocational training, mining, farming, environmental sanitation and information and communication technology.
