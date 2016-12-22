Kaduna Traditional Rulers Wades Into Southern Kaduna Killings

The Council of Emirs and Chiefs in Kaduna State on Thursday expressed their readiness to wade into the killings in southern part of Kaduna State.

The chairman of the Council, who is also the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, disclosed this in his address during the quarterly meeting of the traditional rulers in Kaduna.

According to Dr.Idris, “traditional rulers are royal fathers and as fathers cannot afford to fold their arms and see their children being killing and maiming each other. So in view of this, the traditional rulers have decided that it is time to help in contributing to having an everlasting peaceful coexistence in the affected areas”.

Representative of the Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah and the Southern Kaduna natives who were invited to the meeting have agreed to lay their grievances before the traditional rulers and they promised to be part of the peace finding efforts to the recurring and unnecessary killings.

In his own remark, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said traditional institutions are generally accepted to be the custodian of culture and societal harmony all over the world. The institution provides the most efficient and effective instrument for crisis management and conflict resolutions as evidenced in their fatherly approaches to settlement of religious and tribal conflicts in their respective domains.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Arc. Barnas Bala Bantex, appealed especially to traditional rulers from the Southern part of the State to continue to play their roles as fathers to all by preaching the gospel of truth to their subjects especially the youth, through regular interface and meetings to sensitize, educate and persuade them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful coexistence and togetherness while shunning away from violence or taking the law into their hands which are detrimental to our common good as a society.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu said, Governor El-Rufai has approved the constitution of a committee to restructure the District administration structure in the State to adequately provide for their functions and a uniform staffing arrangement that will be sustainable.

“At this juncture, I wish to call on all the 23 Local Government Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen, being the grass root political icons, to continue to pursue and enhance working relationship with our traditional rulers, to facilitate proper coordination and exchange of ideas on issues of governance particularly security which requires prompt attention and urgency.”