DSS Alleges Plot To Disrupt Activities In Abuja By Wike Supporters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged plots by some protesters, suspected to be sponsored by Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike, to disrupt activities ‎in the Federal capital.

According to a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo of the DSS, the Service has “uncovered a sinister plot by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday (Thursday), 22nd December, 2016.

“To achieve this, the Governor had secured the services of one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a Personal aide to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to mobilise some hoodlums to execute their plan.

“The aim of the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light. It is also intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing Police investigation into the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers state which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed Alkali and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the governor.”

The DSS also alleges that “in furtherance of this plot, protesters are to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, the Nigerian Army and Police Headquarters as well as British High Commission, US Embassy and the UN Secretariat, Abuja; all in an effort to raise false alarm that Rivers state was under siege of security agencies during the elections.”

The Service further noted that it has arrested the trio of Emeka Idibia, Ugo Apuamagha and Ejike Nwachukwu,who were said to be helping with further investigations.

“These men were picked up at the mobilization venue trying to perfect the logistics for this unholy enterprise. The young men were hired by Ikenga to take custody of items and materials for the planned violent protest. The recovered items include banners, placards and posters with denigrating, inciting and hate inscriptions meant to impinge the authority of the Federal Government and further subvert the entire machinery of governance in the country,” the statement added.