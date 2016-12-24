Delta Proposes N1.2trn For 4-year Devt Programme

Given its development thrust and the outlined strategies in achieving its objectives as encapsulated in its medium-term development plan, the Delta State government has earmarked N1.186 trillion as overall resource requirement for development in the next four years.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, who disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing held in Asaba yesterday, stated that the Delta State Medium Term Development Plan (DSMTDP) document which provides an indicative cost estimate, also proposes a total indicative public sector investment size of N616.712 billion.

The DSMTDP document, according to him, outlines the goals of the present state government, its approach in achieving the set goals, which, according to him, focuses majorly on the job and wealth creation programmes of the state government, as well as its vision of “prosperity for all Deltans.

Emu, in his briefing, stated that the state government recorded a total revenue receipts of N118 billion within the past nine months (January to September) as against N152 billion received within same period in 2015.

Emu, who disclosed this while briefing the press on the activities of his ministry within the past 18 months, said that the figure represented an overall budget performance of 66.09 per cent over the expected proportionate revenue receipts of N178 billion.

According to him, the sum of N62 billion was received as statutory allocation from the federation account, which, he noted, represented a bud.