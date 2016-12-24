Masari Commends NB Plc For Resuscitating Education In Northern Nigeria

Katsina state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has challenged corporate organizations operating in the northern part of Nigeria to emulate the corporate social responsibility activities of the Nigerian Breweries Plc. in resuscitating the lost glory of education in northern Nigeria. Governor Masari who was represented by the Honorable commissioner for education, Professor Salamatu Sa’adiyya Idris at the official commissioning of the two blocks of six classrooms constructed and donated by maltina at Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Yandaka, said “the construction of two blocks of six classrooms, a library and six number cubicle toilets by maltina, (NB Plc) is a gesture worthy of commendation and a noble cause worthy of emulation, most especially by other corporate organizations and wealthy individuals in the state. The project will indeed help in decongesting our classes and assist tremendously in boosting the education of our younger ones in the state’’.

Professor Idris maintained that education sector in the state has continued to receive the desired attention from the present government as it has accorded the sector highest priority in last year’s budget, and now in the proposed 2017 budget education still gets the largest share. ‘’We must, therefore commend the effort of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari for his foresight and astute leadership qualities in steering the affairs of the state to prosperity’’ Idris who also stated that Katsina state government will continue to partner with maltina said ‘’ I sincerely register our profound appreciation on behalf of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari CFR, (Dallatun Katsina), government and the good people of Katsina state for this gigantic project executed in this School. I want to assure you that this government will continue to partner with maltina to support education in Katsina state.” Also speaking, the managing director of Nigerian Breweries Plc. Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde said ‘’ we are proud to be a veritable partner to Katsina state. We see the state as special to us – supporting us towards our business success.