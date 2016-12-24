Swear In APC Assembly Members Now, Peterside Tells Wike

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in the 2015 gubernatorialelections, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on the administration of GovernorNyesom Wike to swear-in members of the APC who contested and won in their various constituencies into the State’s House of Assembly, to enable them to join their colleagues whenever and wherever the assembly would sit to deliberate on issues affecting their constituents. Peterside,who stated this in a chat with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, dismissed the insinuations that the speaker may not inaugurate elected APC members of the Assembly. He called on the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dabotorudima Adamsto respect his office and, immediately, swear in the elected members of theAPC, just as he insisted that nobody would stop the lawmakers from taking theirrightful seats in the assembly. “TheSpeaker knows that he has no power given to him by the Constitution of theFederal Republic of Nigeria not to swear-in people who were duly elected andreturned by the INEC. Their people have elected them and they must be allowed to perform their constitutional duties. “The era of impunity is gone for good. I want to assure that any day, anywhere andtime the Rivers State House of Assembly decides to sit, elected members of theAPC will be part of all deliberations. Rivers State belongs to all of us and noone is more ‘Rivers’ than the other. We will challenge impunity in this state. “Itis a shame that this is happening. The two chambers have since inauguratedRivers legislators that were elected into the National Assembly. Why is this happening in our state? Is the Speaker saying he has more rights than therest of us? “My appeal to the Speaker is that he should follow the path of honour and write his name in gold. He should not listen to those who might be urging him to continuein illegality. Rivers citizens have been elected and he should allow them to perform their functions,” he stated.