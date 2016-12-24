Katsina Donates N20m To Borno IDPs Camp

In order to boost the welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps in Borno State, the Katsina State government has donated N20m to the Borno Stategovernment and pledged more support in efforts geared towards checking thesurge in casualties relating to the looming humanitarian crisis in the region.

The governor of Katsina State, Mallam Aminu Bello Masari, who made the donation through a high-powered delegation from the state, said the gesture was aimed atcushioning the effects of the fall-outs from incursions of the Boko Haramattacks and, specifically, assisting the Borno State government inre-integrating the IDPs.

Speaking shortly after the presentation, the leader of Katsina State delegationand state commissioner for sports and rural development, Abdu Habu Dankum, saidthe state government was committed to supporting the IDPs earn a decent living.

“The message from Governor Aminu Bello Masari is simple: He is deeply touchedby the plight of the IDPs and is committed to doing all things possible tocushion the effect and ensuring that they return to their normal lives.”