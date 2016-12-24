Police Beef Up Security Ahead Of Yuletide Celebration

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Department of Training, AIG Sani Mohammed, has called on embers of the force to exhibit professionalism in the execution of their official duties, in line with the relevant provisions in the Force Order and other administrative instructions.

Sani, who stated this while declaring open a two-day training session organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross on “Humanitarian Principles and International Standards of Law Enforcement” for personnel of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and the FCT Special Anti-robbery Squad (FCTARS) in Abuja, between December 20 and 21, 2016.

The AIG reminded the trainees on the pivotal role they played in the administration of criminal justice and urged the trainees to “concentrate, learn, assimilate and put to use” what they would be taught during the workshop.

The chief facilitator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Pietro Tilli, emphasised the need to continue the existing cooperation between his organisation and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), pointed out that the ICRC operated a mutual open-door policy with the force.