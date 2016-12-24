Lagos, Kebbi Partnership On Lake Rice, Beginning of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery -Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states, which produced Lake Rice, as the beginning of the country’s reconomic recovery.

In the statement issued in Lagos on Saturday by Tinubu Media Office, the former governor noted that the local production of Lake Rice by the two states is helping the country in meeting the rice requirement.

He commended Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu for the partnership, saying the two were leading the way in the country’s rebirth and economic recovery.

Tinubu said , “Lake Rice has offered us a great example of what can be done through partnership between and among states. The successful partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states is commendable. They have responded to the growing demand for rice and have bridged local supply rather than engage in further importation. It is the beginning of the Nigeria’s renaissance.

“The purpose of the merger between the North and South-west, the significance of the partnership between Lagos in the South-west and Kebbi in the North-west has manifested in solving a real life problem. Indeed, the change the All Progressives Congress promised is manifesting”.

It would be recalled that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of Lake Rice was signed between Governors Ambode and Bagudu in March 2016.