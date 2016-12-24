Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours, Deploy Troops

The 24 hours curfew imposed on three local government areas of Kaura, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf has been relaxed to 12 hours, just as more troops have been deployed to Kaduna State ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Announcing the relaxation of the curfew earlier imposed by the Kaduna State security council, the spokesman of governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan said the curfew will be relaxed to 12 hours from 6am to 6pm with effect from 25th and 26th of December, 2016.

However, the 24-hour curfew in the three LGAs will continue on the 27th December 2016.

The deployment of the troops to the State according to the State government followed a credible intelligence at the disposal of security agencies.

According to the government, t he intelligent report suggests a possible threat to peace and urgent need to nip it in the bud.

“In order to strengthen security in Southern Kaduna and the state at large, more troops and operatives comprising the Nigerian Army,DSS,and other intelligence personnel/investigators have been deployed to ensure the security of citizenry and maintenance of law and order.

“The Nigerian Police has also deployed various units of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) as well as many units of both conventional and undercover police to adequately provide security to the people.

“You may recall that the Governor had met Mr. President regarding the security situation in the areas and the intelligence reports at the disposal of securityagencies,” the statement read.