Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Lagos Residents Panic, As 2 Fuel Tankers Collide In Lagos, Spill Content
UN Security Council Delays Vote On Israeli Settlements
Xmas: Lagos Speaker To Nigerians: Imbibe Jesus’ Virtues Of Peace, Love, Perseverance
Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours, Deploy Troops
Home / News / Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours, Deploy Troops

Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours, Deploy Troops

— Dec 24, 2016 5:52 pm | Leave a comment

The 24 hours curfew imposed on three local government areas of Kaura, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf has been relaxed to 12 hours, just as more troops have been deployed to Kaduna State ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Announcing the relaxation of the curfew earlier imposed by the Kaduna State security council, the spokesman of governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan said the curfew will be relaxed to 12 hours from 6am to 6pm with effect from 25th and 26th of December, 2016

However, the 24-hour curfew in the three  LGAs will continue on the 27th December 2016.

The deployment of the troops to the State according to the State government followed a credible intelligence at the disposal of security agencies.

According to the governmentthe intelligent report suggests a possible threat to peace and urgent need to nip it in the bud.

“In order to strengthen security in Southern Kaduna and the state at large, more troops and operatives comprising the Nigerian Army,DSS,and other intelligence personnel/investigators have been deployed to ensure the security of citizenry and maintenance of law and order.

“The Nigerian Police has also deployed various units of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) as well as many units of both conventional and undercover police to adequately provide security to the people.

“You may recall that the Governor had met Mr. President regarding the security situation in the areas and the intelligence reports at the disposal of securityagencies,” the statement read.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5008

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns