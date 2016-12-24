Speaker, Deputy Felicitate ‎with Nigerian Christians

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Dec 24, 2016

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and his deputy, Yussuff Lasun  have felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the marking of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The duo, in a separate  statement urged Christian faithfuls to pray for the peace of Nigeria during the celebrations.

Dogara in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the speaker urged Christian to walk in Christ’s footsteps of love and peace towards one another,  their neighbours and to humanity as a whole.

Dogara noted that faithful adherence to  the virtues of Jesus Christ, including love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence, which constitute the fundamental  ingredients for development of any nation, will lead to the growth and stability of Nigeria.

He admonished Christians to use this period as one for sober reflection on the a cute challenges facing the nation and to see how they could apply the virtues of Jesus Christ in fashioning out workable measures aimed at pulling Nigeria out of the quagmire she has found herself in at this critical time .

While wishing everyone a happy celebration, Dogara assured Nigerians that the House of Representatives is working tirelessly to ensure that the promises in the Change Agenda are delivered for the benefit of all Nigerians in the shortest possible time.

The deputy speaker in his own Christmas messageurged Nigerians to emulate the life of Christ and eschew violence and corruption that is capable of bringing this country down.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Wole Oladimeji‎, ‎Lasun enjoined  Nigerians to always strive towards doing things that would further strengthening the unity of the nation called Nigeria.

He also called on Nigerians to give President Mohammadu Buhari a chance to right the wrong by fighting corruption that almost ruined the economy of this country.

“The President has started well by fighting corruption, therefore, Nigerians should give him the needed support and cooperation to wipe corruption out completely,” he said.

He however assured Nigerians that House of Representatives would give the President the support needed by legislating  laws that would strengthen institutions in the country especially when it has been discovered that one of the nation’s‎ problem is systemic failure.

