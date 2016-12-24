Xmas: FRSC Boss Warns Against Overloading, ‎Overspeed

As people travel massively across the country for Christians and New Year celebrations, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on drivers to avoid overloading, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and making, receiving or texting while driving, stressing that those safety elements have been identified as the factors responsible for most of the fatal crashes recorded in the past few years.

He particularly reminded tanker drivers on the need to adhere strictly to minimum safety standards, especially the use of Safety Valves and Retro-reflective tapes to give illumination to their vehicles especially in the night.

The Corps Marshal also appealed to members of the public to report any emergencies to the FRSC Call Centre through its emergency lines: 0700-CALL-FRSC (0700-22553772) or Toll-free line: 122 for prompt response.

Meanwhile, Oyeyemi has enjoined Nigerians and road users to show peace and love to one another while using the road, saying consideration for others in the use of the road is the true demonstration of the spirits of the season.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Head , Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, the Corps Marshal stated this in his Christmas and New Year message in which he restated the commitment of the FRSC to ensuring safer road environments during the festive period and beyond.

He called on road users to support the road safety campaigns by the FRSC in the collective determination to address road carnage during the festivities, noting that adequate arrangements have been made by the FRSC to address the challenges of road obstruction and preventable crashes during the period of celebration.

According to him, studies carried out by the FRSC prior to ember months indicate the traffic trends during the celebrations, stating that while appropriate remedial measures have been put in place to ensure that people get to their destinations safely, road users must play their own part by obeying all traffic rules and regulations.

He also appealed to Nigerians to particularly cooperate with the FRSC and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders deployed to the various black spots across the country to manage traffic and ensure crash and obstruction-free roads, saying road safety is a shared responsibility.

“FRSC patrol and Rescue teams as well as Monitors from the National Headquarters have been deployed to the Help Areas, Ambulance Points and identified black spots across the country to assist road travellers,” he stated.

Oyeyemi wishes all Nigerians safe and happy Christmas celebration and prosperous New Year. “Always drive to save a life. Remember that it is only the living that can celebrate,” he admonishes motorists.