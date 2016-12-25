Ban Ki-Moon Dinner Night: Group Honours Sultan, Obiano, Wike, OPM Founder, Others

The International Association of World Peace Advocates a United Nations Peace advocacy group has honoured the Sultan of Sokoto His Royal Highest Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Executive Governor of Anambra state, His Excellency Willie Obiano, Executive governor of Rivers state His Excellency Chief Nyesom Wike, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere as well as TVC News for their contributions to peace and humanity in the country.

The association made this known during its dinner night in honour of the outgoing Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Ban Ki-Moon in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital. The International Association of World peace Advocates (IAWPA) through its World President, Per Stafsen from Denmark said the association was honouring the outgoing Secretary General of the United Nations Mr. Ban Ki-Moon for his contribution to world peace and stability in the course of his ten year stay at the United Nations especially in the area of the Sustainable Development Goals which has proved a huge success in developing countries. He said the association decided to honour personalities in the country for what they have done in the course of the year in view. He announced the Sultan of Sokoto as the traditional ruler of the year2016, Anambra state governor Willie Obiano was declared as the Sustainable Development Goals SDG governor of the year, Nyesom Wike was honoured for promoting peace in Rivers state especially with the amnesty Initiative he declared for militants in the state. The general Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere was honoured as the most humanitarian church leader of the year while TVC News was honoured for its unbiased reportage of events in the country especially the Rivers legislative rerun elections which held on the 10th of December 2016.The event was chaired by Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs and was attended by various personalities including Peace ambassadors all over the country.