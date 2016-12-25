Christmas: The Travails Of Travelers

As Nigerians joined millions all over the world to celebrate Christmas today, SOLOMON AYADO x-rays the pains and anguish of commuters who took the last couple of days travelling to their respective towns and villages for the celebration.

Even before the celebration of Christmas, motorists and commuters usually experience hurdles on the roads whenever they travel. But with the euphoria of the Christmas period, the pains of travelers have intensified owing to the hustle and bustle, as well as the obvious rush that accompany the commuting.

Following the rush and hasty nature at which people move on the highways to catch up with the celebration in their varied communities, accidents on the road have increased, just as the number of vehicles that developed fault due to the jet speed embarked by many motorists become very worrisome.

Many resort to fervent prayers to appeal God to grant them journey mercies. Indeed, reports indicated that what Nigerians faced on the roads is pathetic, because many of them narrowly escaped from accidents by the whiskers, especially those that travel in commercial vehicles.

Also, with the ongoing economic recession in the country, a lot of people could not have the available resources to repair their vehicles before embarking on the journeys. While the pre-Christmas euphoria forced other persons to unwillingly embark on unnecessary travels to catch up with the tide, others drive recklessly just to fast-track movement and be able to arrive to their various destinations in good time.

However, it is seriously a source of worry at the agonies travelers are passing through within the Yuletide. Many persons spent nights on the road due to breakdown of their vehicles which, are often not fixed immediately hence many motor mechanics have equally traveled for the Christmas.

If the roads are safe, it is certainly for the effort of the road safety agency who noticeably have stationed their men in strategic points along the many high ways. This is even as men of police and other security agencies are also on the move to ensure adequate highway patrol and security of lives and property of travelers.

One thing that is however a major source of worry is that accidents have not reduced on the road despite the patrol of the road safety personnel, and as cases of armed robbery on the highways during the period is still on the rise. It appears the safety and security agencies have not seemingly lived up to their responsibilities.

There is no doubt that a lot of persons have not travelled to their villages for the celebration because of the recession. For the very few that journey, the highways are rowdy and there is serious traffic gridlock on most of the roads.

As it is, it seems recession or not, motorists must ply and commuters would definitely travel. Before the Christmas, the roads were not jam packed with vehicles and the level of accidents on the road was certainly at its barest minimum. Now, one could not be able to count the number of accidents on the highways, just as it is pretty a difficult task to take account of total number of vehicles that breakdown on the roads.

While many have faulted the accidents on the roads, as well as other pains faced by travelers to the curiosity of Nigerians, others simply say it is natural that at Christmas period, there is always hurdles on the road as people are enveloped in mood of merriment.

Mr. Sunday Oko, 65, is a retired civil servant who narrated his experience along the Akwanga-Lafia highway, with his wife and grandchildren. He was traveling to Apa Agila, when his car suddenly broke down. It was in a lonely road with hills and mountains surrounding the place.

According to Oko, it became necessary to travel to the village in order to enjoy the Christmas with his kinsmen and community members. He said he had not being to the village since the beginning of the year and needed to meet with loved ones who, according to him, has lost touch with for long.

“It is terrible my brother, the stress on the road is much. When we were coming, the traffic jam was much and now my car has broken down in the forest area. Only God knows why the vehicle suddenly developed fault. The consolation is that I am not the only whose vehicle became faulty.

The truth is that since the beginning of this year, I have not gone home and my intention of going to the village is to see my community members who I have not seen for a very long time. But the experience on the way is not a pleasant one especially now that mechanics have also traveled,” he narrated.

Mr. Musa Abdul is a commercial driver. He ply the Abuja-Kaduna road, conveying passengers on commercial basis. Abdul said the speed at which many drivers ply is to enable them run the road for several turns in order to make more money.

According to him, most of the passengers are the ones that influence the drivers to ride on high speed. He said many of them complain of not having enough time to waste because they do not want to travel at night.

“I drive along the Abuja-Kaduna road, picking passengers on commercial basis. The road is jam packed with vehicles of varied made because it is Christmas season. There are a lot of accidents on the road due to recklessness of some drivers. But for me, I make sure I drive carefully on the road in order to avoid having any accident or my vehicle getting spoilt.

Before now, the traffic on the road was not gridlock because it was not Christmas and a lot of people were not traveling as such. What is not good is that people are just unnecessarily in haste and want to travel by all means” he said.

A passenger, who simply gave his name as Uche said the pains experienced by travelers at the period of Christmas is alarming. This, he said it is because most people want to journey to their villages to celebrate the season with their family members.

“The vehicles are not sufficient to commute all passengers because everyone wants to travel. Some vehicles are overloaded with passengers. Some cars are stuffy with all manner of people. This is when I pray I should have my private car so I can be able to travel at ease.

The vehicle I boarded was meant to accommodate four passengers at the back seat but the driver insisted on picking five persons because a lot of passengers were handy and struggling to board the vehicle. With the unauthorized sitting arrangement, the journey was not smooth, as I nearly had muscle pull when I dropped from the vehicle,” Uche stated.

As it stands, the agony faced by travelers is immense. It is obviously because of the rush for the Christmas season. The Christmas may come and go, with all its hustles and bustles, but the many vehicles involved in accidents, and the lives lost would certainly not be regained. There is need for members of the public to be careful on the road, after all, safety first.