Gov Abubakar Urges Christians To Promote Peace, Love

Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has appealed to Christians to use the period of this year’s yuletide season to reflect on the life and times of Jesus Christ who used the whole of his life to preach peace, honesty, love and the fear of God.

In his goodwill message to the people of Bauchi State to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, the governor said that Jesus Christ’s entire life was spent on preaching “virtues that people are expected to emulate irrespective of their religious beliefs.”

This was contained in a press release signed by his press secretary, Abubakar al-Sadique.

He said: “Christmas, as we all know, is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price so as save the lives of his disciples and followers,” Governor Abubakar said.

He reiterated the need for respect for all persons as well as peaceful coexistence among various groups.

While appealing to the people to support and cooperate with the government by giving useful information to security agencies on criminal activities, the governor urged Nigerians to reflect on their routine activities since the last Christmas and to use the occasion to pray to God for better things ahead.

“The Christmas period should be an opportunity for us to strengthen the existing relationships between us all,” he said, while reiterating the commitment of his administration to ensuring the safety of lives and property of all people resident in the state.