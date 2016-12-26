Nigerian News from Leadership News
IEDPU Seeks Completion of Highways Rehabilitation

IEDPU Seeks Completion of Highways Rehabilitation

— Dec 26, 2016 5:28 am | Leave a comment

The Ilorin Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) yesterday urged the federal government to expedite action on the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of federal highways that cut across Kwara State.

It also called for the establishment of a Federal College of Education in the state.

IEDPU national president, Alhaji AbdulHamid Adi, made the call  at the ongoing 51st annual conference of the union held in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the completion of the road projects was necessary before the rainy season begins.

Adi, who commended the federal government for prioritising the road projects, which, he noted, were long abandoned, said the completion would not only fast-track transport services but also improve the state’s economy.

“It is worthy of note that the federal government has begun to reconstruct and rehabilitate some highways leading to Kwara State. We are not unaware that some of the roads suffered neglect in the hands of previous governments and that is why the roads were in deplorable conditions.

“But we are delighted to see that the government started working on the roads upon its assumption of office. We, however, want to appeal to the government to expedite action on the roads so that they can be completed before the rain sets in. The completion of the roads will not only fast-track transport services but also the economy, which is currently in recession”, Adi said.

On the union’s call for the establishment of Federal College of Education in Ilorin, Adi noted that it was only in Kwara State that such higher institution of learning was yet to be established.

 

Daily Columns