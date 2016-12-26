Sambisa: Yoruba Youths Commend Army

A Yoruba youth organisation, the National Committee of Yoruba Youths, has lauded the landmark victory of the troops of the Nigerian Army in the battle against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East of the country.

Reacting to the Nigerian Army’s capture of the once dreaded Sambisa Forest, believed to be the operational headquarters of the Boko Haram terrorists in the country, president of the Yoruba youth group, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, accompanied by other officials of the group, in a media chat with newsmen in Lagos, described the capture of Sambisa Forest as a milestone in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

It said this latest development also justifies the earlier claims by the leadership of the Nigerian Army that the military had since gained the upper hand against the Boko Haram.

“We salute the men and officers of the Nigerian Army for their untiring and gallant commitment at making the Boko Haram insurgents feel the tremendous heat of our military power, which has been unleashed on them; therefore, abandoning the once dreaded Sambisa forest to the gallant troops of the Nigerian army”

The group also lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for providing leadership for the Army from the frontlines.