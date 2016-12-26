‘Recession Not Caused By PMB’

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Members of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) have said that the current economic recession in the country was not caused by the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking while hosting the 36 state coordinators of the organisation to a dinner in Abuja yesterday, chairman of State Coordinators’ Forum of BSO, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdo Saulawa, noted that the recession was inherited from the previous government by the Buhari administration.

Saulawa, who is also the state coordinator of the organisation in Katsina State, appealed to Nigerians to continue to give the necessary support to the present administration to enable it to succeed.

He stated that the organisation was in support of any changes  in the federal cabinet which is aimed at removing unproductive and corrupt political appointees.

“We welcome any change of any member of Buhari’s cabinet, especially as it is done in the interest of Nigerians. Changing unproductive and corrupt office holders in the administration will make Nigeria better,” he said.

Also speaking the Rivers State coordinator of the organisation, Chief Jerry Johnson appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari’s administration in its efforts to revamp the nation’s economy.

 

