Economy: Ajimobi Canvasses Support For PMB

Oyo State governor, Senator AbiolaAjimobi yesterday called on Nigerians to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in his untiring quest to wrest the country from its current economic challenges.

The governor while felicitating with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, described the pervading recession as a passing phase in the history of the country.

In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr.YomiLayinka, the governor said the country could only achieve the desired greatness in an atmosphere of peace and love.

He added that the people would soon

heave a sight of relief with the various economic reforms and palliatives being introduced by the All Progressives Congress-led federal government.

He urged them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and love towards one another, which, he said, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes.

“There is no doubting the fact that Nigeria is currently passing through one of the very challenging periods in its history. Every support must, therefore, be given to the Federal Government to ensure that the country bounces back.

“For the workers and people of Oyo State in general, I want to use this opportunity to inform you that the administration under my leadership will continue to work hard to put smiles on your faces. You are in my thoughts always.

“I urge you all to me modest in your celebrations. This is a period to spare a thought for your needy neighbours by giving freely from what God has blessed you with in the spirit of one for all, all for one. I enjoin motorists to drive carefully within and outside the state.

“Let me again express my appreciation to the people of this state for your high level of understanding and continued support for this administration. I urge you not to relent in your prayers which, I must admit, have been the motivation for our developmental strides,” the governor said..

Reminding Christians of the essence of the occasion, the governor urged them to continue to pray for the peace, tranquility, progress and economic emancipation of the country.

Ajimobi advised them to continue to exhibit love towards their fellow human beings and re-dedicate themselves to the service of humanity as exhibited by Jesus Christ during his earthly ministrations.