Russia Searches For Jet’s Black Boxes, Rules Out Terrorism

Russia, yesterday broadened its search for the remains of a military plane that had crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 on board. The reports also said crash was as a result of pilot error or a technical fault, and ruled out terrorism as a likely cause of the tragedy.

The Russian Defence Ministry TU-154, was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the days before the New Year.

Also on board were nine Russian journalists as well as military servicemen. Also on board the ill fated plane was a prominent member of President Vladimir Putin’s advisory humans rights council, Elizaveta Glinka.

In the search for the black boxes, divers and submersibles combed a stretch of water roughly 1.6 km from the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

Four small pieces of fuselage were retrieved at a depth of 89 ft, the RIA news agency said, however, strong currents and deep water were making the search difficult.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, a Defence Ministry spokesman, had reported that 11 bodies were recovered. The ministry also denied a RIA report that some of the dead passengers had been putting on life jackets, stating that the sea and air search operation, already involving around 3,500 people, was being widened.

The Russian president set aside Monday as a nationwide day of mourning. Flags flew at half-mast and TV stations removed entertainment shows from their schedules. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev led a minute of silence at a government meeting, while mourners laid flowers at Sochi airport, from where the plane had tajen off.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has mentioned that military investigators were considering all theories, but is not considering the theory that it may have been ‘a terrorist act’.