LASG Earmarks N2.6bn For  Pensioners’ Welfare In 2017
LASG Earmarks N2.6bn For  Pensioners' Welfare In 2017

— Dec 26, 2016 7:04 pm | Leave a comment

Lagos State Government has disclosed that a whooping sum of N2.698 billion has been earmarked in the 2017 budget for the construction of Elderly Care Centers across the five administrative divisions of the state to ensure that Pensioners from the state recreate frequently.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Idiat Adebule revealed  this at the year 2016 Lagos State senior citizens/pensioners day celebration organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions held in Lagos.

According to her, the projects were being conceived In demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to the welfare of  retired civil servants/ Pensioners from the Lagos State Public  Service.

Adebule said the Elderly Care  Centers which will be constructed at Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Alimosho and Lagos Island  was a demonstration of the Akinwunmi Ambode led  administration’s commitment to the welfare of the senior citizens in appreciation of their contributions to the development  of the state  and the nation while in active service .
This gesture, the deputy governor further noted was to reassure them that their  relevance in the society did  not end on the day of their retirement from public service.

Adebule noted that the present  administration has shown genuine commitment  to the workers’ welfare including  retirees  right from the inception through regular payment of salaries of those in active service and prompt payment of retirees’ benefit especially those that have accrued over the years.

She assured  the retirees,  Senior Citizens  that Ambode led  administration would continue to prioritize their welfare hinting that his government had earlier paid   a total sum of N21.929 billion accrued pension rights  to 5,027 retirees, while another  N1.5 billion intervention Fund  was approved for the payment of the outstanding gratuities and accrued pensions to Local Government retirees.

Also speaking , the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions,  Dr Akintola Benson Oke said the celebration of Senior Citizens/ Pensioners was in recognition of their various contributions to the socio economic development of the state while in service.

He noted that the celebration  was also a further confirmation of the sincerity of the present administration to  run an all inclusive government where  everyone is a major beneficiary of the allocation of the state resources.

