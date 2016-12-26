LASG Earmarks N2.6bn For  Pensioners’ Welfare In 2017

Lagos State Government has disclosed that a whooping sum of N2.698 billion has been earmarked in the 2017 budget for the construction of Elderly Care Centers across the five administrative divisions of the state to ensure that Pensioners from the state recreate frequently.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Idiat Adebule revealed this at the year 2016 Lagos State senior citizens/pensioners day celebration organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions held in Lagos.

According to her, the projects were being conceived In demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to the welfare of retired civil servants/ Pensioners from the Lagos State Public Service.

Adebule said the Elderly Care Centers which will be constructed at Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Alimosho and Lagos Island was a demonstration of the Akinwunmi Ambode led administration’s commitment to the welfare of the senior citizens in appreciation of their contributions to the development of the state and the nation while in active service .

This gesture, the deputy governor further noted was to reassure them that their relevance in the society did not end on the day of their retirement from public service.

Adebule noted that the present administration has shown genuine commitment to the workers’ welfare including retirees right from the inception through regular payment of salaries of those in active service and prompt payment of retirees’ benefit especially those that have accrued over the years.

She assured the retirees, Senior Citizens that Ambode led administration would continue to prioritize their welfare hinting that his government had earlier paid a total sum of N21.929 billion accrued pension rights to 5,027 retirees, while another N1.5 billion intervention Fund was approved for the payment of the outstanding gratuities and accrued pensions to Local Government retirees.

Also speaking , the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr Akintola Benson Oke said the celebration of Senior Citizens/ Pensioners was in recognition of their various contributions to the socio economic development of the state while in service.

He noted that the celebration was also a further confirmation of the sincerity of the present administration to run an all inclusive government where everyone is a major beneficiary of the allocation of the state resources.