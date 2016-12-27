Atiku Congratulates Dogara At 49

Former vice president and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar has said Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, deserved to be celebrated for his superb and remarkable leadership qualities and democratic passion.

The former vice president, in a statement to mark Dogara’s 49th birthday anniversary, said he had watched the Speaker’s leadership style with keen interest and discovered that he is one of Nigeria’s most skilful politicians who has demonstrated amazing leadership qualities at such vibrant young age.

Atiku recalled that Dogara impressed him greatly by the way he handled the leadership crisis in the House when it was inaugurated by dousing tension and restoring sanity.

The Turakin Adamawa also noted that the Speaker demonstrated what maturity, calmness, patience and finesse to rebuild confidence and sustain unity in the House.

According to Atiku, Speaker Dogara “has proved his weight in gold and wowed even the most stubborn sceptics about his capability for the exalted responsibility.

“I am proud of what you have achieved so far in terms of sustaining unity and harmony in the House. Your performance is impressive and I would always support you in the endeavour to achieve unity not only in the House, but also in our party, the APC. You have given me hope that, if given a chance, our youth can perform wonders.”

As you savour the joy of this happy occasion, I wish you more good health, greater fulfilments and long life in the service of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Atiku said.