3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash

No fewer than 3 lives were yesterday lost in a renewed communal clash between the people of Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government area of Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong community in Odupani Local Government of Cross River states.

As at the time of filling this report it is not yet known why tensions flared up again but it believed that the unresolved dispute over claims to the wetland demarcating the two communities might be the course of the fracas.

The inter-communal conflict between the two communities has over the years resulted in loss of lives including women and children. Houses and markets were usually burned down while vehicles traveling along the Calabar-Itu Highway were set ablaze and property along that corridor also razed to the ground.

Crises between the Ibibio ethnic group in Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom State and the Efiks in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State have escalated since the 1970s and 1980s and become rampant in Nigeria since 1999.

In 2012, no fewer than 40 persons were killed, while four riot policemen and the village head were reported to have been beheaded in a renewed communal clash between the two communities.