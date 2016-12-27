Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Police Promise Improved Security Measures In Sokokto
Sambisa Forest Is Going To Be One Of Our Training Grounds – Buratai
PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather
3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash
Home / News / PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather
emir-sanusi

PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather

— Dec 27, 2016 10:45 am | Leave a comment

The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is now a grand father. The former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced his first grandson on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The emir shared the photo of himself carrying the new grandson with his daughter.

emir-sanusi-2
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • reddit
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5054

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns