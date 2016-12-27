PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather— Dec 27, 2016 10:45 am | Leave a comment
The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is now a grand father. The former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced his first grandson on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
The emir shared the photo of himself carrying the new grandson with his daughter.
