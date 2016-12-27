Police Promise Improved Security Measures In Sokokto

The police in Sokoto State say there will be improved security measures in the state to address some reported security breaches in some parts of the state.

Sokoto State Police Commissioner Mohammed Abdulkadir made the promise in Sokoto on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting with traders at the Sokoto Old Market.

He said the police had prepared to tighten security around markets, banks and other commercial premises across the state.

Represented by the command’s spokesman, Mr Elmustapha Sani, the commissioner said the police were disturbed by myriad of recent security breaches, especially around the old market and some banks.

“These include rampant car theft around banks’ Automated Teller Machines, especially at nights, and several armed robbery cases at the old market, among other crimes.

“We will, therefore, continue to be proactive to nip such crimes in the bud, although we need more reliable intelligence reports from the public,’’ he said.

Abdulkadir appealed to the traders and the management of the banks to be more proactive in complementing the efforts of the various security agencies in fighting crimes.

He further called on the traders at the old market to liaise with the banks to open branches in the market to reduce the movements of cash and the associated risks.

The spokesman of the traders, Alhaji Ladan Almustapha, commended the commissioner for his efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.(NAN)