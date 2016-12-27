Group Seeks Total Implementation Of Edo 2017 Budget

A non-political organization, Benin Integrity Group (BIG) has called for total support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the overall implementation of the budget estimates.

The group stated this in a press statement issued by one of its notable diaspora member in Benin City, Dr. Abel Edosuyi also appealed to all the Civil Servants, Consultants (whether public or private) and other administrators who are to be involved in the execution, supervision and evaluation of the budget during implementation to have the fear of God and be honest in the prudent management of the resources approved for the budget implementation, in the overall interest of Edo people.

According to the statement, This is a clarion call to honest and committed service to our dear Edo State have become compelling because it will not be business as usual again in the reckless management of Edo people’s common wealth as all those to be involved in the budget implementation shall be called to account for their stewardship”.

The social-economic, cultural and non-partisan political pressure group, which comprised notable and patriotic sons and daughters of Benin origin who have carved a niche for themselves in their chosen professional and human endeavours also expressed satisfaction and confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Obaseki to lead Edo State to the next level of social-economic and political prosperity.

Meanwhile in a congratulatory message to the sate governor, signed by its Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Aigbedo Edorodion stated that, for the first time in so many years, Edo people are witnessing a well articulated and balanced budget which proposed both the recurrent and capital expenditure of government at 50-50% estimates.

The body further noted that unlike the previous budgets in the state, which were usually fraught with so many ambiguities, “governor Obaseki’s 2017 budget proposal is so detailed and specific in its sectorial allocation to the various projects and programmes earmarked for the 2017 fiscal year”.