BREAKING: South-South APC Chieftain, Senator Okpozo Is Dead— Dec 27, 2016 12:26 pm | Leave a comment
A South–South Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Second Republic Senator, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead.
A close family source on Tuesday said Chief Okpozo died on Monday after a brief illness.
Till his death, late Okpozo is one of the most influential and heavyweights in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State in particular and in the South-South region in general.
Details later…