BREAKING: South-South APC Chieftain, Senator Okpozo Is Dead

Dec 27, 2016 12:26 pm

A South–South Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Second Republic Senator, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead.

A close family source on Tuesday said Chief Okpozo died on Monday after a brief illness.

Till his death, late Okpozo is one of the most influential and heavyweights in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State in particular and in the South-South region in general.

Details later…

 

