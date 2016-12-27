Your Failures, Not Niger Delta Militants, Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings, IYC Tells El Rufai

The Umbrells Body of Ijaw Youths Worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on Tuesday faulted the claims by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam El Rufai that those responsible for Southern Kaduna killings hired Niger Delta Militants, saying such statement is inciting, provocative and irresponsible.

According to the Ijaw Youths, though the killings in Southern Kaduna is condemnable and shows the failures of the Mallam El Rufai in the area of security,‎ Niger Delta Indigenes have no business going all the way to Kaduna or any other parts of Nigeria to attack other Nigerians.

‎The IYC, in a statement issued via email by its spokesperson, Comrade Eric Omare, the outburst of the Kaduna Governor is “nciting the people of Kaduna State and by implication the entire north aganist Niger Deltans by his statement that Niger Delta militants have been hired to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna.”

“This statement is reckless and highly condemnable. Mallam El-Rufai having failed in his duty to protect the lives and properties of the people of southern Kaduna should not use innocent Niger Deltans as scapegoats. Niger Deltans have no business going all the way to Kaduna or any part of Nigeria to attack Nigerians”.

“We call on Nigerians and the security agencies to hold Governor El-Rufai responsible for any attack on Niger Deltans in the north as a result of his irresponsible statement. The Fulani herdsmen who El-Rufai paid for killing people are well known to the world, hence Niger Deltans should not be linked under any circumstances to the unwarranted killings going on in southern Kaduna. “

“We also call the federal government to as a matter of urgency bring the killings in southern Kaduna to a stop and bring the perpetrators to justice including Governor El-Rufai.

In a related development, the IYC has said that the call by President Buhari on Niger Delta agitators to come to negotiation table is a subterfuge to deceive Nigerians and the world to create the false impression that the federal government is ready for dialogue whereas it is not.”

” The Buhari administration is the one frustrating attempts at negotiation and not Niger Delta agitators. The Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders have done everything possible to start the negotiation process which have been frustrated by the federal government.”

” IYC therefore call on President Buhari to demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people by constituting the government negotiation team rather than Christmas day rhetoric.”