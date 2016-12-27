Falana Charges Women On Political Participation

Women in Ekiti state have been charged to play active roles in all political processes leading to 2018 governorship poll in the state.

The Wife of the Lagos Lawyer and rights activist, Mrs Funmi Falana, who gave the charge also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite actions and ensure that other Chibok girls seized by Boko Haram insurgents are freed from captives.

Speaking yesterday in Iyin Ekiti during her annual gifts and materials donation to the Erelu Angela Adebayo Children’s home, Mrs Falana who declared that it would be disastrous for women to take the back-seat ahead of the poll.

She added that every opportunity of electioneering process must be taken by women in Nigeran politics to prove a point that they are as important and competent as their male counterparts and to establish gender equality in the country’s governance and reverse the trend of male chauvinism in the system.

The lawyer wife of the legal luminary, Mr Femi Falana(SAN), who praised President Buhari-led administration efforts toward stamping out terrorism in the country told the President to live up to his promise to free the remaining innocent citizens who were still being held hostage by the insurgents for over two years.

Describing women as the pivot of any nation, she said: “women will not take the back-seat in Ekiti governorship poll. We are embarking on advocacy programmes through my organization ‘Women Empowerment and Legal Aids to help our women realize their potentials and rights .

“Time has come for women to present themselves for both elective and appointive positions to prove that they are competent and important as their male counterparts.

“Some used to say that the African culture has not been fair to women.

I want to believe this was not so, because our culture respects our

roles and that was why we had the Iyalodes and the Iyalojas in the

olden days. So, what women are suffering today were human creation and we have to fight back to reclaim our lost glories”, she stated.

“We thank God that some of them have been released. We are pleading with government not to stop at the level of retrieving them alone, they should give all the girls psychological rehabilitation first. They must ensure that those that are supposed to go back to schools

are helped to realize that .

“It is no gain saying the fact that these girls need rehabilitation and the support of every Nigerian to recover from this trauma. The government must not abandon them, they should give them scholarships for them to realize their dreams and become a pride to this nation”, she advised.

Mrs Falana advised non-governmental organisations to continue to partner with government for effective funding of the education of the less privileged in the country.

“What I am doing today is to give sense of belonging to these children. We must make sure that they don’t feel less important. They must not feel as if they are being unfairly treated or that nature is unfair to them.

“We must ensure that they are not given any opportunity to regret

coming to this world and this can only be achieved when everybody joins hands with government to help them, because government can’t do