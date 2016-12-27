NIM Backs FG’s 5% Reward To Whistle Blowers

More positive reactions including that of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), have continued to trail the Federal Government’s new policy in the crusade against corruption.

The FG, had recently, through the honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, announced its decision to henceforth encourage anyone with useful information about stolen public funds, with 5 per cent reward from the total proceed of every recovered loot.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Calabar, the Chairman of NIM, Cross River State chapter, Mr. Evong Evong, joined several others to applaud the FG on the new policy, saying it will strenghten the ongoing fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Evong, who spoke after NIM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and dinner night in the metropolis, described the new initiative as a welcome development, adding that it will help to checkmate corruption in Nigeria.

“Anything that will help reduce, mitigate and eventually eradicate corruption at all levels is a welcome development, as long as it is within the ambit of the law and doesn’t infringe upon the rights of the people.

“Our tenets include professionalism, integrity, transparency. We believe in prudent management of funds. So, if the federal government has made a policy to encourage more whistle-blower, it would make a lot of people sit up, and a lot of people would also come forward since they know they have a lot to benefit from it”, he said.

The Chairman expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economic recession will soon be over, disclosing that lots of measures were being put in place, both within and outside the institute inorder to address the situation.

According to him, ” It would take creativity, thinking outside the box; the box known as Nigeria, and we have the human resources to help us out. Nigeria has a lot of resources that can compete anywhere in the world. The economic recession will soon be a thing of the past. Once we can block all loopholes and manage our funds prudently, a lot will change.

“The institute has already keyed into the Federal government change initiative which of course is a paradigm shift ,it must not be seen as if its witch-hunting, we must look at the bright side of the fight against corruption and this policy of rewarding whistle-blowers as initiated by the ministry of finance was indeed a step forward in the right direction and a win win for Nigeria.”