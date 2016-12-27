Pains, Frustration Persist As ATMs Fails To Dispense Cash In Delta

Customers of various banks in Delta State were submerged in throbs and

frustrations following the inability of countless number of Automated

Teller Machines (ATMs) to dispense requested monetary cash yesterday.

Our reporter who monitored the harrowing experience in Asaba, the

state capital, and Oghara, the administrative headquarters of Ethiope

West Local Government Area of Delta State, reported that only paltry

number of ATMs had enough cash to dispense, while others either paid

below the requested amount or totally failed to dispense cash.

In the Asaba experience, it was observed that bank customers moved

around virtually all the banks located on the popular Nnebisi road in

search of ATMs that were dispensing cash.

In the mass exodus that was likable to the movement of the biblical

Israelites from Egypt to the Promised Land, a mammoth crowd was seen

at the Access Bank during the early hours of the day where after

series of cash withdrawals, the six ATMs simply displayed “temporary

out of service. Please visit one of the other Access Bank Plc ATM

centres…”

With palpable streaks of determination and resilience running through

their faces, the already dwindling crowd reportedly moved to the Eco

Bank where only one ATM dispensed cash at an extremely slow pace.

A visit to the premises of the Skye Bank Plc showed that the bank was

totally deserted, while that of the Union Bank Plc had only few

frustrated customers who haplessly sat at the front of the ATMs. The

case was however different in Diamond, Wema and Fidelity Banks Plc

branches which had manageable queues and dispensed cash as requested.

Nonetheless, all the working ATMs in First Bank Plc were flocked by

customers who waited in endless queues to make withdraws until the

later part of the afternoon when our correspondent left there for

another scene.

In Oghara the case was not in any way different as the Eco Bank branch

in the town was wholly void of customers following the “temporary out

of service” clause displayed on all ATM screens, while a mammoth crowd

thronged to the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc located on the

Ajagbodudu road, Ogarefe to utilize the few, machines that positively

responded to their financial demands.

Our reporter also reported that most of the customers constantly

dished out complaints and blamed the management of the various banks

for not adequately attending to their ATMs during the yuletide period

when money will be in high demand.

A septuagenarian who registered his displeasure over the plight

regretted that he could not withdraw money from his account at a time

he needed it. He said but for the ATM inadequacies, he was supposed to

embark on a journey outside Asaba.

Also, a pregnant woman who was compelled to move on to another bank

branch, having fruitlessly made attempts to make withdrawals from some

of the banks, accused the management of the affected banks of

deliberating reducing the amount of cash in circulation. Although she

claimed having extra queues and disappointments are becoming a

recurring decimal in banks across the country.

In Na related development, the vehicular traffic on Nnebisi, the major

artery in Asaba, remained heavy yesterday, in spite of being a

Saturday, on which, generally traffic is low.

The same situation continued in the Asaba/Benin highway as holiday

makers tried to reach their destinations in the East early enough for

the Christmas which eve was sunday. Some of those who spoke maintained

that they are been careful with their expenses as January ending is a

long time from now when they hope to receive another salary.

“I have learnt to cut my coat according to my size. It is well not

just enough for me to spend the Christmas holiday using all the money

I have and by January go-a-borrowing”, said one Mrs. Okonkwo, a

primary school teacher. At the community generally the mood can be

considered low.