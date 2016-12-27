Police Nab Man  For Attempting To Kidnap  2-year Old Boy

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested one man identified as Suleiman Seidu, 33, for allegedly attempting to kidnap a two year-old boy, Chimdi Udwu, in Owode, a Lagos, Ogun State suburb.

The Rapid Response Squad officers who arrested the suspect told journalists that a decoy Team of the squad got a hint about a kidnap attempt on a little boy by one of the two persons who the prime suspect had contracted to perpetrate the crime.

The police added that after gathering further intelligence, a member of the RRS Decoy Team posed as a lady that the kidnapper sought to help give the child a good care.

The officer in RRS team added that for more than two weeks while they planned the kidnapping, the investigator, pretended as an accomplice, exchanging information with the prime suspect.

It was revealed that the suspect, assured the accomplice that he has gotten motorcycle to use in kidnapping the boy, stressing that the ransom was N10 million, which the father of the parents of the boy would be able to afford as a landlord and dealer in electrical appliances.

It was learnt that when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni was informed of the jurisdictional challenge of arresting the kidnapped suspect in Ogun State, he ordered the Decoy team to proceed assuring them he would contact his colleague in Ogun, adding that there was no jurisdiction in crime.

The RRS officer disclosed that one of the kidnapping suspect was shocked by the insistence of the prime suspect to kidnap the little boy and request for N10 Million ransom.

The informant who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “I knew it was going to boomerang if I conceal the information and not inform the police.

“Then, I called one of my friends who resides in Lagos and explained the whole idea of kidnap attempt on an innocent boy by someone in my neighbourhood, and the person also solicited me to join him to commit the crime.

“It was this my friend that told me to come to Lagos to inform the RRS, which I eventually came the following day to report the case at its headquarters in Lagos.

The source added that the suspect had successfully kidnapped two persons in Kogi crime in Kogi State where he collected huge ransoms from their families.

The suspect who confessed to the crime at RRS Headquarters said he wanted to kidnap the young boy because his biological mother is seriously ill and looking for money by all means to pay her hospital bill.

In his confessional statement, he revealed, “I have been on the trail of that young boy and her parents for quite a while now. I conceived the idea to kidnap him when I was left with no option than to commit the crime because my mother is very ill at the moment.

“I wanted to demand for N10 Million ransom but if his parents cannot afford the whole at least I was expecting N3 Million at the end of the day.

“Although, I just relocated to that area and I am not that familiar with the nooks and crannies of that area very well.

“Then, I thought of contracting someone who knew the environment very well and would make the job easy for me”.

The father of the child, Udwu, who had no inkling of the looming woe, thanked the Policemen for carrying out the intelligence report successfully which led to the arrest of the kidnap suspect.

Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos State, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the Police investigation.

The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation.