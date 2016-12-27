PDM Gives Reason For Sack Of Its Chairman, Others

The Caretaker committee of the People Democratic Movement (PDM) had said that the recent sack of its National Chairman Malam Bashir Ibrahim and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) was not due to any wrong doing.

A statement signed in Abuja on Tuesday by party interim chairman and secretary Hon Munir Garba and Hon. Ifeanyi Egwe respectively said that the majority of the NEC members wanted the reorganisation of the party and to move it forward.

The short statement reads: “The attention of the Caretaker Committee members of the PDM have been drawn to the rumour circulating alleging that the National Executive Committee led by Malam Bashir Ibrahim was dissolved because it had squandered Billions of Naira belonging to the party.

“We dispute this allegation and inform the public that Mal. Bashir and the entire former members of the National Executive of the PDM was dissolved not because of any wrong doing but because the majority of the NEC members wanted the reorganisation of the party and to move it forward.”