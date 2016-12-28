Harmattan: Poor Visibility Grounds Domestic Flights

Zero visibility as a result of serious harmattan haze yesterday forced almost all the domestic airlines to cancel several flights across the country.

The haze which was noticed on Christmas day, December 25, 2016 became more severe yesterday when visibility was 300 metres as against 800 metres for flights.

It also made take off and landing very difficult as Dana Air, for instance, aborted its flight from Abuja while approaching Lagos due to the thick fog caused by the harmattan haze.

The haze was severe in certain areas in the country especially in Abuja and most South Eastern and South-South states.

This natural phenomenon, which the airlines have complained have cost them millions of naira already, have left some passengers opting for the roads as most flights were delayed on the 25th, December till they were cancelled outright.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Arik, Aero, Air Peace, Azman, Dana, Medview have all been forced to cancel flights due to visibility issues as no airline landed in Lagos after 9am yesterday as a resultof poor visibility.

As at yesterday, it was gathered that at the Sam Mbakwe Airport visibility was poor while at the Port Harcourt Airport, it was also less than 800 metres while flying into those airports will be a direct violation to the NCAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on the harmattan haze, it doesn’t make it any easier for the airlines that are groaning on the financial constraints this is causing.

However, airports’ visibility differ from one airport to another given the navigational and land equipment at the airport. According to a source at the NCAA, same visibility affected the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos as visibility was said to be about 300metres.