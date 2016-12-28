Russian Plane ‘Black Box’ Found

The black box of the Tu-154 Russian military jet that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday has been found. The flight data recorder has been taken to Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry told Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency that the black box was recovered by a Seaeye Falcon underwater remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 17m (56ft), 1,600m from the shore.

According to a military spokesman, the recorder was in a ‘satisfactory condition’.

The Russian military aircraft crash resulted in the deaths of all 92 passengers and crew on board. At least 12 bodies have been recovered so far.

The jet, just before it went down, was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, and journalists and military personnel.

Media reports say the cause of the disaster is still being investigated, however there has not been any suggestions of a terror attack.

Russia’s defence ministry has reported, several fragments of the plane to be recovered, including the plane’s chassis and one of its engines.

Previous news gathered indicate that the plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport close to the city of Sochi, where it had stopped to refuel.

The jet had gone off the radar two minutes after taking off from Adler airport at 02:25 GMT on Sunday, on its way to Latakia in Syria.

The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has described the crash as a ‘horrible tragedy’ saying that everything was being done to find out its cause.

Russia prior to the recovery of the black box, had ruled out terrorism as a likely cause of crash and instead investigates pilot error or a technical fault as likely causes.