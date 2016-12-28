Rerun: Security Agencies Plotted To Make Rivers Ungovernable – Wike

Rivers state governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that the violence that allegedly marred the rerun elections in the state was orchestrated by security agencies with a motive to making the state ungovernable for politically motivated reasons.

This is as he announced that the police high command has arrested all his personal police details who accompanied him to stop the commander of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), Akin Fakorede from alleged rigging the elections of the Rivers east senatorial district.

Wike, who spoke yesterday while addressing members of the Rivers state traditional rulers council, who paid him a christmas visit at the government house, Port Harcourt, alleged that all the said policemen have been detained in Abuja by the police high command.

Emphasizing that the police high command is insisting that the policemen shouldn’t have accompanied him to stop Fakorede, the governor explained that he was compelled to take action because the previous day, policemen and soldiers were used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ikwerre local government area of the state, to beat up agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and force collation officers to concoct results.

He said, “The security agencies orchestrated plans to cause violence with a view to making the state ungovernable for ulterior motives.

As I speak with you, all my personal police details who accompanied me to stop Fakorede from successfully rigging the Rivers east senatorial dis