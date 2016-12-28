Ononiwu Urges FG To Reinstall NAFDAC At Ports

The deputy director, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Francis Ononiwu has called on the federal government to reconsider bringing the agency back to the ports in order to drastically reduce fake, counterfeit and imported banned products into the country.

Addressing journalists shortly after a raid which took place in various markets in Lagos by the enforcement team of NAFDAC, Ononiwu decried the influx of imported fruit juices in the country, blaming it on the absence of the Agency’s staff at the ports.

He said, “We are all aware that most of these products come through the sea ports and NAFDAC is not on ground at sea ports, definitely, we cannot effectively stop the products from entering. That is a major challenge. If we are there the quantity will be much more reduced or eliminated. Federal government should reconsider taking NAFDAC back to the ports.”

Ononiwu explained that the mop –up exercise is ongoing nationwide, and NAFDAC is not only going to meet the deadline for the exercise but also to create an enabling environment for local manufacturers of fruit juices in the country.

“These imported products are not registered by NAFDAC; they are unwholesome and fake and have been banned by the Federal Government. We don’t expect to see imported fruit juices in our markets today because we have enough fruit juice manufactured and produced here.

“We are also trying to protect our local industry as well as encourage them to utilise our farm produces thereby boosting our economy,” he added.

Warning consumers against such products, he said since they were not produced under supervised Good Manufacturing Practice, they are harmful to the health of consumers.

Ononiwu hinted that those arrested would be punished in line with the appropriate sanctions stipulated in the Agency’s regulations.