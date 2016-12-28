Recession: Emir Urges Nigerians To Pray Fervently

The Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy.

The emir, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in his palace in Keffi, said prayer was key to warding off challenges.

He said Nigerians irrespective of their religion must seek God’s intervention for the country to ovecome current economic and security challenges.

“Our role is to preach and ensure that peace, unity of the state and Nigeria at large is sustained.

“This is because no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace, peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“It is in view of this, I want to use this medium to appeal to Nigerians to continue to preach peace and to pray fervently for an improved economy in order to better the standard of living of the people.

“Nigerians needed to engage in ceaseless prayers for speedy recovery of the nation’s economy, because prayer is the key to success, hence the need for the adherent of the two major religions to pray fervently for God intervention to end the present hardship,” he said.

Chindo-Yamusa also tasked Nigerians to embrace farming in order to fight poverty, unemployment, and to boost earnings and enhance socio-economic development of the country.

According to him, “if youths and other Nigerians go back to farm, it will not only reduce overdependence on oil, fight poverty, unemployment, youths restiveness and other social vices but it will also boost food production in the country.”

Chindo-Yamusa advised Nigerians especially the youths, to shun idleness and embrace life sustaining skills that would enable them engage in meaningful ventures.

The emir said such efforts would go a long way in reducing unemployment and some social vices in the society.

He admonished Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authority and shun negative tendencies in the interest of peace and national development.

The monarch further urged the people to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country. (NAN)