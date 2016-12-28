NASFAT Commends Army Over Defeat Of Insurgents In Sambisa Forest

An Islamic organisation, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has commended the Nigerian army for reclaiming Sambisa Forest, which was once a hideout of Boko Haram insurgent group.

NASFAT, in a statement signed by its President, Mr. Kameel Yomi Bolarinwa and made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, applauded the exceptional bravery and patriotism of the soldiers who fought to demystify the invincibility of the insurgents in their once dreaded stronghold.

“The fall of SAMBISA forest in the hands of our soldiers inevitably sign posts a great landmark in the fight against terrorism in this country. By this achievement, the Nigerian Army has indisputably demonstrated to the whole world that it has the capacity to wipe terrorism from any part of the country even with little or no external assistance or collaboration,” according to the statement.

While applauding the administration of President Mohammed Buhari for boosting the morale of the army in terms of provision of the military equipment and adequate welfare which assisted the army to re-engineer its operations and strategies, the Islamic group urged the government to further work with the leadership of the army to ensure that the war is effectively prosecuted till the end.

We advise that the Army must be adequately funded such that no soldier who is risking his life for peace and unity of our nation is made to suffer any deprivation, hardship or denial of his entitlement, it said.

NASFAT, however, encouraged Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the security agents.