Alleged N92.7m Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of BDC Operators To February 27

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of two Bureau De Change operators (BDC), Abdullahi Mohammed and Mohammed Kabiru over an alleged N92.7 millionĺ Fraud to February 27, 2017.

The duo were arraigned before the court by Special Fraud Unit of Nigerian Police force alongside their company, Kabiru Global Investment Limited, on a ten counts charge of fraud and issuing of dud cheques.

The accused persons according to the criminal charge marked FHC/L/404c/2016, were alleged to have fraudulently received the sum of N92.703 million from another Bureau De Change operator, Mr. Churchill Tom Udo and his company, Westgate Global Trust Limited, under false pretence that they can assist him in changing into its America Dollars equivalent.

They were also accused by the police to have on or about July 15, 2015, issued 10 cheques from their company’s account domiciled with United Bank of Africa (UBA) with account number 101896574, to the said Churchill Udo, but on presenting the cheques at the bank for payment, they were marked rejected, due to lack of sufficient funds in the account.

The SFU’s prosecutor, Emmanuel Jackson, stated that the offences committed by the BDC operators are contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act no. 14 of 2006, and sections 1(b), (2), and Section 2 of Dishonoured Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail on various terms.

Their arraignment was sequel to a petition send to the Inspector-General of Police, by a Lagos-based lawyer, Hycinth Odu on behalf of his client, Churchill Tom Udo, who accused the BDC operators of defrauding him of the sum of N92.703 million.

In the petition dated September 15, 2016, captioned ‘Complaint of a case of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and issuing of dud cheques’, the lawyer stated that his client, Mr. Udo, on May 24, 2016, credited the corporate and personal accounts of Abdullahi Awwal Mohammed with some banks with the total sum of N92.703 million in expectation of getting the money changed to American Dollars of $872,923.66 USD.

The lawyer stated that his client paid the said money in the BDC operators’ account which were domiciled with Fidelity Bank, with number 5080105835; FCMB with number 0708506024; and his UBA account with number 2071126951.

He further stated that his client was issued UBA cheques with numbers 8, 36, 37, 38, 38, 40,42, 43,44,and 45, which were dated August 19, 2016, and that after several presentation of the cheques at the bank, they were rejected for lack of sufficient funds in the account.