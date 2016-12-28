Alternative Source Of Diesel: Expert Wants Biofuel Policy Implemented

In view of obvious depletion of the world’s non-renewable energy source and the associated environmental impact of fossil fuel, an expert has called on the Federal Government to implement the Nigeria biofuel policy with total commitment.

Delivering the tenth in the series of inaugural lectures of Osun State University, a professor of Renewable Energy, Professor Oguntola Jelil Alamu contended that Nigeria can decrease its dependency on refined petroleum product imports by an aggressive use of domestic, renewable energy option.

According to him, the implementation will not only reduce reliance on single-commodity economy as well as abate importation of refined petroleum product in Nigeria but it will also strengthen the nation’s energy security.

The immediate past Acting Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN who called for massive oil crops plantation dedicated primarily for biofuel use noted that the use of transesterified vegetable oils has been yielding successful results besides being a domestic, renewable resource that provides environmental benefits with lower emission.

He posited that due to its clean emission profile, ease of use, and many other benefits, biodiesel is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing alternative fuels in the world.

According to him, with minimal subsidy, biodiesel is cost competitive with petroleum diesel, and millions of users have found and enjoyed the benefit of the fuel.

He warned that Nigeria and world over should be conscious of fast depletion of petroleum resources and start working on a viable alternative as provided in oil crop biofuel.