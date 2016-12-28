Tambuwal Launches CCHS With N100m In Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday in Sokoto launched a Community Contributory Health Scheme (CCHS) as one of the measure towards ensuring effective delivery of the Universal Health Coverage.

Tambuwal who assured that his administration remained committed to good health for the citizenry, described the take off of the scheme as one of the most important interventions of his administration in the healthcare sector.

According to the governor, the state has set aside the sum of N100m as seed fund for the take off of CCHS whose aim amongst others benefits allows for stakeholders contribution for adequate healthcare delivery to all.

Tambuwal noted that, the scheme is an important policy whose impact will positively be felt on the lives of the people.

“It will also protect families from the financial hardship of huge medical bills and limit the inflationary rise in the cost of healthcare services in all parts of the state.

“Apart from ensuring equitable distribution of healthcare costs across different income groups, this scheme will improve and harness private sector participation in the provision of healthcare services in Sokoto,” the Governor added.

Earlier, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, dispelled the notion that Islam is against contributory health scheme, saying the religion encourages members of the society to help each other at all times.

Giving an insight into the benefits to be derived, the state commissioner of health, Dr. Kakale Balarabe Shuni, said the new policy would ensure that all residents of Sokoto have access to effective, quality and affordable healthcare services.

“It will facilitate training of human resource development and ensure availability of alternative source of funding to the health sector for improved service,” he added.

While commending the Sokoto state government for its foresight in implementing the policy, the Executive Secretary of the National health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuff said the benefit of this policy will be felt for generations to come.

Others who spoke at the event, which also served as the beginning of a sensitisation programme for religious scholars and community leaders on the importance of the scheme, include the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar Iliyasu, and the DG of Ja’iz Foundation, Ambassador Adamu Babangida Ibrahim.

CAPTION

Insurance 5: L-R: Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kakale Balarabe and Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad at the official launch of the Sokoto Community Contributory Health Scheme…Wednesday 28/12/16.

Insurance 6: L-R: Deputy Governor of Sokoto State Ahmed Aliyu, DG of Ja’iz Foundation, Ambassador Adamu babangida Ibrahim and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the official launch of the Sokoto Community Contributory Health Scheme…Wednesday 28/12/16

Insurance 7: Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad with the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuff at the official launch of the Sokoto Community Contributory Health Scheme…Wednesday 28/12/16.