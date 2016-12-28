Demise Of Prof Onitiri, A National Loss – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of renowned professor of economics and elder statesman, Herbert Onitiri, describing it as “a national loss.”

In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, the President offered deep condolences to Prof. Onitiri’s family as well as the academia on the passing of the former executive Director of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Ibadan.

As a consummate and erudite scholar, President Buhari believes that Prof. Onitiri will be fondly remembered not only for his dedicated services to his nation, but also to regional and international organisations including ECOWAS, the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

The President affirmed that with his seminal research works and contributions to global discourse on strategies for equitable trade and economic relations among developed and developing countries, Prof. Onitiri has left a worthy and commendable legacy for the academia, development experts, civil societies and governments to build upon.

Adesina said ;President Buhari trusts that the prolific academic, renowned for preparing the economic blueprint for the transition of Zimbabwe from an Apartheid regime to an independent black nation, will be honoured for his life-long efforts to advance Nigeria’s economic growth through his timely, patriotic works and counsel to past governments.

“The President prays that God Almighty will grant Prof. Onitiri eternal rest and comfort the deceased family, friends and admirers.”