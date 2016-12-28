Russia Blames ‘Faulty Wing Flaps’ For Jet Crash

The black box from the Russian jet that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday has pointed to faulty flaps as reason for the crash, the Russian media has said.

A source that is close to the investigation told the private Interfax news agency that the flaps, panels on the wings that help lift an aircraft, were not moving together.

Further reports by the pro-Kremlin Life news website, states that this incident led the pilots to lose control as the plane was at what it called, ‘critical angle’.

The ageing aircraft had come down off the Russian coast, resulting in the death of all 92 passengers and crew.

On board the Russian jet were 64 members of the popular Alexandrov military music team, as well as Yelizaveta Glinka one of Russia’s best-known humanitarian figures.