Ini Rice Plantation to Employ 2,000 A/Ibom Youths – Gov Emmanuel

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom said on Wednesday that the state’s proposed 10,000 hectares of rice plantation in Ini local government area of the state to be inaugurated by the second quarter of 2017 would employ 2,000 youths.

Emmanuel, while addressing youths in Nsit Ubium, said that both the plantation and a processing mill would be located in Ini Local Government Area.

According to the governor, a 7.5-kilometre of road is being constructed to the plantation ahead of the inauguration.

“We are set to inaugurate 10,000 hectares of rice plantation with the entire value chain going to be in Ini Local Government Area of the state.

“If you go to the area now, the 7.5 km of road we are constructing will be commissioned by the second quarter of next year so that we“The rice plantation, when inaugurated, will employ 2,000 youths and women in the state,’’ he said.

Besides, he said the coconut plantation established by the state had employed 300 youths, adding that another 600 youths would be employed before the rainy season.

The governor said his administration was building infrastructure for the enhancement of industrialization of the state.

He reassured the citizens that Eket/Ibeno road would be inaugurated by May 29, adding that Eket/Etinan road was under construction.

Emmanuel said the state government had handed over the construction of Eket/Etinan road to a multinational construction company.

“I will ensure that Eket/Etinan road is constructed by multinational construction company for quality sake,’’ Emmanuel said.

He added that the state government was committed to give jobs to the teeming youths and women, promising that his administration would teach youths how to fish and not to distribute fish to them.

Governor Emmanuel who that said a cottage industry for the manufacturing of tooth picks and pencils would be inaugurated soon explained that a Singapore-based investment organization, Ashdene Associates Nigeria, had signed a $100 million investment agreement with the state Government on agricultural development, infrastructural expansion and consolidation.