N’Delta Youths Want Senate To Reconcile With Presidency Over SGF

Following the allegation by the senate against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir David Lawal, the Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) has called on the senate to reconcile with the presidency, adding that personal vendetta must not be allowed to prevail over the country’s common good.

A statement signed by the national president of the group, Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon (JP), which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday advices the senate to sheath its swords and throw its hat with the president, which according to him, is the only way in which Nigerians can progress, benefit and make sense of their current positions in the polity.

According to Ekamon, “This crisis must not be allowed to derail and frustrate democracy, if we must preserve what little time we have gained since we began this form of government in 1999.”

The statement noted that both levels of government have done a lot to develop Nigeria and must not throw away such good records for trivial, passive things, adding that they should show mutual respect and regard for each other.