Huawei Technologies Trains 500 NIS Officers On ICT Development

A leading global Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei Technologies, has kick-started hands-on capacity development in ICT for 500 Immigration Staff in Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking at the flag off of the training in its Abuja headquarters, the managing director of Huawei Technologies, Mr Tank Liteng, said the hands-on capacity development ICT training for the staff would enable the NIS deliver its services more efficiently in 2017.

Liteng said the training will also be carried in Makurdi, Bauchi, Minna, Owerri, Ibadan and Benin City.

Earlier in his remarks, the Controller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Mohammed Babandede, said with the training, NIS will be able to deliver service more efficiently in 2017, saying efficient service delivery by NIS entails more revenue generation for government, adding that NIS surpassed its 2015 revenue with N6 billion before the end of the year.